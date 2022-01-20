Fans ask Microsoft to seize the opportunity and bring back Activision games that were left behind

Backward compatibility… yeah, blessed backwards compatibility. Thanks to it, many of the games we love are not forgotten, they can be played directly from our Xbox One and Xbox Series. In many cases with notable improvements thanks to resolution increases, Auto-HDR or the FPS Boost which increases the frame rate per second of games.

The program was frozen last year, so technically we shouldn’t expect new games to arrive. But now new possibilities are beginning to open thanks to the purchase of Activision by the Xbox division. And it is that now those properties belong to Microsoft.

Microsoft brings Activision classics to Xbox

If you remember, one of the biggest obstacles to bringing games to retro is that Team Xbox had to have access to the code to be able to make the necessary modifications and that this worked well on the new consoles. This is, on Xbox One, One X and Xbox Series.

Now that the giant belongs to Microsoft, fans, among whom we include ourselves, claim Microsoft for the arrival of some games such as Singularity, Blus, Guitar Hero, Skylanders, True Crime and many more. At the end of the day, that code belongs to them.

Blur looked fantastic for a PS3/360/PC era game. pic.twitter.com/fYY19pE175 —Time Extend | Racing Game Podcast (@time_extend) January 19, 2022

My only comment on the Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard: now bring back Guitar Hero you cowards. — Rae Johnston (she/her) (@raejohnston) January 18, 2022

What do you think? Is there a game you miss that you’d like to see back on Xbox?