Family violence, problems with sex and suicidal thoughts: Will Smith’s harshest revelations

Will Smith came to our televisions more than three decades ago. the actor of 53 years became famous with The prince of Bel Air, a series that aired between 1990 and 1996 and that made him a world star.

When he debuted on television he was already a well-known rapper. He was 22 years old and had to learn to deal with fame, which was not exactly easy. He tells it in his biography Will (Zenith), a book in which, with the help of the writer Mark Manson reviews the most complicated episodes of his life.

“In the last thirty years, like all of us, I have faced failure, loss, humiliation, divorce and death. I’ve seen my life in jeopardy, my money taken, my privacy invaded, my family disintegrated, and yet every day I got up, mixed cement and laid another brick. No matter what you’re going through, there’s always another brick on the ground, in front of you, waiting for you to put it down. The question is: are you going to get up to put it on?” he writes in the book, which went on sale on December 1.

Will includes passages from family violence, problems with sex Y suicidal thoughts. These are some of the harshest revelations.

an abusive father

“When I was nine years old, I saw my father punch my mother in the temple so hard that she collapsed. I saw her spit blood. That moment in that bedroom has defined who I am now,” he writes in the first pages of the book about his father, a kerosene heater salesman who died in November 2016 and for whom he also has good words. “Despite all his flaws , always brought food to the table and would have preferred to die rather than abandon his children.”

Those episodes marked his life and he has never forgotten that specific chapter.” Everything I have achieved since then, the awards and recognitions, the spotlight and the media attention, the characters and the laughs, have been marked by a subtle repeated desire to apologize to my mother for my inaction that day“writes the actor.

Will Smith and suicidal thoughts

At that time he also thought about committing suicide. It was when I was 13 years old. His mother, Caroline Bright, left home fleeing the violence in which she was submerged.

“He went to work the next morning and didn’t come home. He didn’t go very far, just a few blocks from Grandma Gigi’s house, but the message was clear: he was done,” says the actor.

It was a hard blow for the interpreter, who at that moment thought of taking his life with pills. I was overwhelmed with guilt and loneliness.

He didn’t for several reasons, but probably the main one was his grandmother. “I heard Gigi say that committing suicide was a sin”, points out the actor who had suicidal thoughts on another occasion.

The day he thought to kill his father

Many years after his father’s abuse episodes towards his mother (they separated when Will was a teenager and divorced in 2000), the actor thought about taking revenge and killing his father.

“One night, as I was gently leading him out of his bedroom to take him to the bathroom, a darkness came over me. The path between the two rooms is at the top of the stairs. As a child, I always told myself that one day I would avenge my mother. That when he was big enough, when he was strong enough, when he wasn’t a coward anymore, I would kill him,” he says of his father, William Carroll Smith, who was battling cancer at the time.

That day he had his chance. It crossed his mind, but he didn’t.

“I stopped at the top of the stairs. I could push it down and get away with it easilyshe writes. “As the decades of hurt, anger, and resentment wore off, I shook my head and proceeded to take him to the bathroom.”

“I chose traffickers”

Will Smith was overwhelmed with success. Suddenly he saw himself as young and a millionaire and his new reality was too big for him.

“Success poses a strange and disturbing paradox. When you have nothing, you suffer from the fear and pain of having to push yourself to the limit to achieve your goals. But, when you have it all, you suffer the brutal and recurring nightmare of losing it“, Says the actor, aware that in the beginning he surrounded himself with the wrong companies.

“When you’re a twenty-year-old rapper from inner-city Philly who he just won his first million dollars, the only people who can afford to hang out with you are other rappers, professional athletes, or drug dealers. I chose the drug dealers”.

orgasms and gagging

The problems with sex by Will Smith began after he found out after his first tour that his first partner had been unfaithful to him. He looked for a cure in sex.

“I needed relief, but there is no pill for heartbreak and I have resorted to homeopathic remedies and unbridled sexual relations,” says the actor, who after this disappointment had relationships with many women. “I hadn’t had sex with any other woman other than Melanie [Parker], but during the following months I turned into a hyena“. A sexual debauchery that, far from being satisfactory, was “unpleasant”.

“I had sex with so many women and it was so unpleasant for me that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm. He could literally gag and sometimes he would even throw up,” says the actor, who was desperately searching for a woman who would be the one to love him. “I hoped to God someone could make that pain go away, but there I was, retching and miserable. And the look in the eyes of the woman I was with deepened my agony even more.”

Jada and Will’s sex competition

After this stage, Will Smith ended up marrying Sheree Zampino, from whom he separated in 1995. It was she who asked for a divorce and that same day, on February 14, Will called Jada Pinkett Smith, with whom he married two years later and had three children, Jaden, Willow and Trey.

The beginnings of the relationship were marked by unrestrained sex. “We drank every day, we had sex multiple times a day for four months straight.”, says Will Smith, that before that a question was raised. “I began to wonder if this was a competition. In any case, as far as I was concerned, there were only two possibilities: I was going to sexually satisfy this woman or I was going to die trying. Those first few days were spectacular.”

Almost 27 years have passed from those beginnings and many potholes that the couple has been able to overcome. His formula for success is to have an open relationship, although it is something he does not advise. He said it last November in an interview with GQ: “I do not recommend this trail to anyone. But living this freedom that we have agreed to and the unconditional support that we give each other is, for me, the highest definition of love.”