Exatlón México: Will Daniel Corral be in All Stars? These signs can confirm

Daniel Corral became one of the darlings of the fans of the Exatlón México, therefore, when he announced his refusal to participate again, many fans lamented the news, but now with the next premiere of the All Stars it seems that there is a new hope that the athlete can wear red again and participate in the competition circuits.

The Exatlón México All Stars is about to begin, a dynamic that brings together the best of the best in the history of the most successful sports reality show on Mexican television, and for this reason the production is looking for the elements that can make this edition one of the most remembered for the fans and that it may even exceed the ratings of season four of the show.

For this reason, he tried to recruit the champions and finalists of past editions, but some of them declined their participation for different reasons, from Covid-19 infections, personal plans or controversies for which they gave up reality, as was the case of Daniel Corral and Antonieta Gaxiola, two athletes who preferred to stay away from the competition beaches and give priority to their relationship.

However, it was recently revealed that the production approached the Olympic gymnast to propose his inclusion in the All Stars, a possibility that seems to be studied by the athlete after not participating for almost five years, in the first season of the reality show. Although there is nothing clear, the fans ask for Corral’s return and there are some clues that bring him closer to the TV Azteca television competition.

Daniel Corral and his possible participation in the Exathlon All Stars

The Mexican gymnast who marked his professional retirement at the last Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games opens up possibilities to participate in the All Stars that will start next Monday, January 31, as some signs have been seen that he can be part of the red team again. Here are the most revealing.

social media activity

Recently, the social networks of Exatlón México have mentioned Daniel Corral a lot, both for some comments he has made on his personal profiles and in messages he has dedicated to former teammates. Said presence of the gymnast in the program’s publications suggests a possible inclusion of him in the next All Stars, in addition to knowing that the production searched for him and met with him.

Number of red athletes

In the All Stars Exathlon there will be two teams again, both made up of 10 elements: 5 men and 5 women per side. On the red side, there are confirmed names of who will be the athletes who participate. Patricio Araujo, Heliud Pulido and Aristeo Cázares are already safe, and recently Heber Gallegos also said yes to the possibility of not doing so. For this reason, there is only one place left, which seems reserved for Daniel Corral.

Message to Antonio Rosique and rating

Last week Daniel Corral and other athletes from Exatlón México sent an emotional message to congratulate Antonio Rosique for serving five years at the head of the reality show as Maximum Authority. In the message, the gymnast thanked him for his friendship and said that he hoped to see him soon, which may be more than many imagine, since the production can make every possible effort so that the athlete enters, who would undoubtedly raise the levels of hearing in case of participating again.

