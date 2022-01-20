Exatlón México: Macky González is the second eliminated of the week

Another week of competition has passed in Exathlon Mexico It has happened and it took another participant, and this week’s was Macky González, who lost his elimination duel. With this the blue team loses one more member.

Macky was in a hotly contested duel at each stage, being outclassed at the last moment and losing several of her individual duels which caused her to leave the show. The one who accompanied her in the elimination duel was Pauline, of Red Team.

