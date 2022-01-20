Exatlón México: Macky González is the second eliminated of the week

Another week of competition has passed in Exathlon Mexico It has happened and it took another participant, and this week’s was Macky González, who lost his elimination duel. With this the blue team loses one more member.

Macky was in a hotly contested duel at each stage, being outclassed at the last moment and losing several of her individual duels which caused her to leave the show. The one who accompanied her in the elimination duel was Pauline, of Red Team.

Related news

MACKY has just finished his last race at the Exathlon… His dream of reaching the top ends here, in the most difficult week of the season. ???? Thanks for everything, AMAZON! ???? #GoodbyeWednesday ?? pic.twitter.com/XNsbtRXbP7 Related news – Exatlon Mexico (@ExatlonMx) January 20, 2022

At the end, Antonio Rosique He gave the motivational message to this week’s eliminated and thanking him for his dedication and great value, now with his eyes on the crazy week that is coming with one eliminated per day from Tuesday to Sunday.

Macky had a very emotional farewell with his teammates, knowing that they could give more of themselves to support themselves; the athlete’s departure left her team without an important member in a week where teams are going to suffer a lot.

Follow us on Google News and receive the best information

MG