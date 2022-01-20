‘Embarrassed’ by his fortune? Keanu Reeves, the actor who donates a good part of his money

Keanu Reeves is not only an actor with a great track record in Hollywood, but he also appears to be a philanthropist. According to people close to ‘Neo’, the interpreter makes huge contributions to charity.

Although rumors that the actor donated 70% of his salary from the first film of the Matrix to the Institute for Cancer Research have been dismissed by Reeves’ own representatives, some describing him as one of Hollywood’s kindest and most generous stars.

“Keanu has given away a lot of money and done a lot more for people than most will know,” a family friend told The New York Post.

The explanation behind this attitude, according to The Post’s source, is that Reeves is “ashamed of his fortune”.

The mythical Neo has an estimated wealth of $315 million and according to his close family friend, “he knows how lucky he is. Unlike many Hollywood megastars, he never takes any of this for granted.”

Reeves has also been known to give gifts to colleagues facing difficult situations.

The actor reportedly gave him $20,000 to one of the scenario builders The Matrix after learning that the man was in serious financial trouble. Other than that, 12 specialists from The Matrix Reloaded received a Harley-Davidson motorcycle from the actor.

after filming john wick 4, Reeves presented the specialists with a Rolex Submariner watch with a personal inscription. A not inestimable memory.