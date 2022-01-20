Education: vital exercise – Image Zacatecas

The call Homo sapiens it came to education many years before writing: that is why poetry emerged, understood at first as something recursive, a succession of ditties. All knowledge was summarized in maxims, sentences, advice, even proverbs: the instruction of essences and skills was accompanied by indoctrination around attitudes and values. Then, education began to be conceptualized as a vital exercise.

Education has the dual purpose of preserving and enriching knowledge through addition, correction and even suppression. Education molds, and the mold can continue to be a means of reproduction or an object that it replaces or reforms through revolutions.

In the sociocultural field, through education one can instruct or “herd” the subjects, or extraordinarily prepare a new class of settlers. The family can legitimize the education received in the classroom or fight against it. In the exercise of education, authorities and teachers use the simile of a three-legged table made up of them, teachers and parents. The debate of instruction is constantly resorted to versus education.

It is urgent to reform the didactics and the exercise of education. It is urgent to enrich that pedagogy, numb by force of not leaving the same square of tile where class after class she blurts out a long sermon to passive students, often forced to remain with their buttocks glued to the wood or the sheet.

It is urgent to throw away the pulpit of the teacher who exalts himself and condemns and pontificates and is ecstatic in the monologue that communicates nothing to the students. It is urgent to break the ranks and form the circle where we see each other face to face, where the students profess: they are teachers of a knowledge that advances, and the teachers, drivers, they allow themselves to be led by the feelings, perception and intuitions of those who see them as the first among equals.

The exercise of education can take us a lifetime, because in the end it can involve life itself that we have enriched and then bequeath it to those who literally follow us in chronology and improve.