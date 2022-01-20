Due to the delay of Paul Arriola, América reactivated talks with another right winger

Juan Otero was once again an option for America due to the delay in signing Paul Arriola and Pablo Solari’s refusal. Solari wants a right winger as soon as possible.

America continues with the strong renewal of its staff, as was proposed Santiago Solari just finished the last championship. To do this, the board changed its transfer policy and, far from austerity, made large expenditures of money to sign local and international figures.

+ ALL THE MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSURE +

The coach, in any case, continues with a specific request that they have not yet been able to fulfill: that of reinforcing the right-wing position. Faced with Pablo Solari’s refusal (Colo Colo declared him non-transferable) and the delays in the negotiations by Paul Arriola (there are still strong economic differences), The Eagles rested their eyes again on Juan Otero, according Clear brand.

The Coapa team was already interested in the attacker in another transfer market. However, the rapprochement did not take place and it was only for the Closure 2022 the first talks were held.

The Colombian, who reached the MX League a year ago to strengthen Santos Laguna, It fits perfectly in the profile requested by Solari. However, despite accumulating several minutes with the first team, his numbers are not the best: he barely scored four goals and distributed four assists in 45 games. Is he the ideal signing?