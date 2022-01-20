“Don’t look up” on Netflix is ​​an excellent movie that shows one side of society

*WE ATTACHED IN FRONT OF ONE OF THE BEST FILMS OF LAST YEAR AND A JEWEL OF THE INDUSTRY BY NOT FEARING TO SHOW THE TRUE FACE OF SOCIETY

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Tomer Sisley, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Paul Guilfoyle , Robert Joy, Meghan Leathers, Hettienne Park, Ross Partridge, Dee Nelson.

Director: Adam McKay (The Big Short, Backup Cops, The Vice President, Succession (TV Series))

Classification: “B-15”

Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy graduate student, and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make a startling and terrifying discovery: a massive comet is on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem is… nobody cares. Kate and Randall embark on a media tour warning humanity that takes them from indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her son and chief of staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the broadcast of ‘The Daily Rip’, a lively talk show. morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). Comet impact is only six months away, but managing the news flow and grabbing the attention of a social media-obsessed public before it’s too late is surprisingly comical. But what needs to be done to make the world look up?



This year very few films have really surprised me on their own merits and risks, but mainly because they are not afraid to show our harsh reality and “Don’t Look Up” is added to a small list that have managed to captivate and surprise me with their skill and visual power. , a list that he shares with “Duna (My Favorite Tape This Year)”, “Noche de Fuego (Mexican Tape)” and Ron da Error and yes!, each one in a different way, but for a server they took themes too important in their hands, with great results, sadly not all of them have had the public appreciation they deserve.

And it is that taking this subject in a sarcastic way, but not for that unrealistic, is the greatest skill that has characterized Mckay (The Big Bet) in his feature films, but I think that despite the fact that his way of directing is not of the The pleasure of many, finally the director exploits all his potential with this film and lets us see the crude and clumsy face of society, mainly because of how we are with social networks and the way in which we do not take everything as a game, to this Added to this are stupendous performances by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, among others, although it is the first three who steal the film with their superb performances.

And although the film may be a little slow at some points, you never feel any of these moments to spare, rather they try to provide points of view about what is happening, as well as the power of fame and of our governments and their manipulation with his people, to this is probably added No!, I am sure the best ending of this year that has just ended, since despite all the circumstances point to this, which is why it is not entirely surprising, no stop being shocking and scary.

In the end we are facing a film that more than shows us that the end of our existence will be overwhelmingly our fault, a clear example is global warming and like some governments, among which is that of our country, they only try to seek their own benefit by just like us as a people, before acting and seeing the disastrous future that lies ahead if we don’t act now! and although they seem different topics, the truth is that they are not completely, since in the end our clumsiness and the way we handle things will be decisive for our existence.