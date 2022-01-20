President Luis Abinader participated this Thursday in a breakfast with other Dominican authorities, where he presented to Spanish businessmen and investors tourism projects that will be developed in Santo Domingo, El Seibo and Puerto Plata.

The president was accompanied by the Minister of Tourism David Collado and there he highlighted the qualities of the Dominican Republic as an investment destination in the tourist area.

the Dominican government promotes tourism projects in Miches, Puerto Plata and Santo Domingo.

The projects

Among the projects presented are the remodeling and conditioning of spaces in the Colonial City of Santo Domingo.

The authorities contemplate the rescue of museums, the conditioning of streets and houses of the intramural city with an investment of 100 million dollars. Modifications are projected to be complete by 2025.

On the other hand, the State presented the Punta Bergantil project in Puerto Plata. President Luis Abinader assured that there will even be an innovation center where, through agreements with several universities, cutting-edge technology studies will be developed. He said that actor Vin Diesel is very involved in the project.

“There we have an agreement with Vin Diesel where not only some film studios are going to be developed, as you know that jva industry in very accelerated development in the country; if not that he is also going to get involved in real estate development in the area, he has already said that he wants a house there,” he said.

On the other hand, the government has its eyes on the municipality of Miches, located in the province of El Seibo. There, the construction of at least 4 hotels is planned, which will add more than 3,000 rooms to the tourism sector. The project has an investment of one billion dollars and is financed by the Banco de Reservas.

“Miches represents the present and also the future, a future in the medium term; I really recommend this area where there are great investment opportunities”