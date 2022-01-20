Does Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel cross-progress?

With the release of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, you can now duel and collect cards on various platforms. But, as with Duel Links, there are some obstacles that might prevent you from moving from one platform to another frequently.

Master Duel is available on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Steam, Nintendo Switch, and mobile, but there are several steps you need to complete when setting up cross-progression.

Instead of using the usual cross-progress methods where players would log into one account and have access to their save data on multiple platforms, Konami is once again using their data transfer system that requires you to use your Konami identity. to access your data on multiple devices.

once you download Master Duel, complete the tutorial and choose a username, open the options menu and go to the Data transfer section. Then, you will only have to follow the instructions by opening the link provided, connecting your user data from Master Duel with your Konami identity and then download the game on another platform.

when downloading Master Duel on another device, you won’t want to just launch the game like you did before. Konami will even warn you that if you have pre-existing save data on another device, you’ll need to turn on data transfer, which can be done from the title menu via the options bar.

Selecting Data Transfer from the title menu options will prompt you to open another Konami identity link and log in. If you use the same account that you previously used to sync data from Master Duel on the initial device, this should allow you to skip the tutorial and immediately begin downloading the game files.

After completing this process, you should be able to open Master Duel on both devices and have instant access to your saved data, though you can only sign in on one device at a time.

