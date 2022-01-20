‘Disgusting’ creator of original Xbox reacts to Activision Blizzard purchase

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Microsoft announced this week the purchase of Activision Blizzard, a news that shook the video game industry. This movement, as expected, generated all kinds of opinions on social networks, since we must remember that the company behind megafranchises such as Overwatch, Call of Duty Y world of warcraft is experiencing an unprecedented critical moment.

It was only a matter of time before prominent figures in the industry also spoke out and shared their opinion on the subject. In that sense, Seamus Blackley, creator of the original Xbox, turned to his social networks to make his position known. Surprisingly, his opinion was very forceful and gave much to talk about.

Seamus Blackley: I strongly believe in Phil Spencer as a leader and executive

The creative stated that, although he is hopeful that the acquisition will provide a positive change in Activision Blizzard’s culture, he is disgusted that “the reward for years of despicable practices towards developers is a large economic bonus for its authors.”

However, Seamus Blackley was optimistic about this situation and assured that he firmly believes in Phil Spender as a leader and executive. Likewise, he considers that the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft “is a very insightful move and could be a great victory for Xbox.”

I strongly believe in @XboxP3 as a leader and an executive. I think this is a very insightful move and could represent a huge win for Xbox. There are daunting challenges in all large acquisitions I just see the issues of developer culture as being paramount here, before all else. — Seamus Blackley (@SeamusBlackley) January 18, 2022

“There are daunting challenges in all big acquisitions, but I only see overriding issues with developer culture in this case, above all else,” he said.

Finally, Seamus Blackley shared the story of how he went to Activision to introduce the original Xbox, but became the butt of ridicule at the time.

“It’s terribly strange to see little Xbox eat Activision. Some still at Activision will remember a young Seamus showing up saying things about a new video game console, only to be teased. I wonder if they remember that today. I do,” he concluded.

It’s terrifyingly, incredibly, head-meltingly weird to see little baby Xbox eat up Activision. Some still at Activision will recall a young Seamus showing up claiming things about a new game console, only to be essentially mocked. I wonder if today they remember that. Gone. — Seamus Blackley (@SeamusBlackley) January 18, 2022

