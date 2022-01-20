Diego Lagomarsino: “There is no evidence of homicide” | Seven years after the death of Alberto Nisman

Seven years after the death of prosecutor Alberto Nisman, Diego Lagomarsino, who is being prosecuted in the case investigating the circumstances of his death, once again maintained that “there is no evidence of homicide” and that “to say that he was killed, one must to lie”.

Since January 18, 2015, the judicial investigation into Nisman’s death has made no concrete progress. On a new anniversary of the event that left the country in suspense, Lagomarsino returned to refer to the case. “It is an issue that until it is really said what happened, it will be on everyone’s lips. And maybe later too. But the file clearly says that Alberto shot himself,” said the computer expert who worked for the prosecutor and who handed him the weapon from which the fatal shot came.

In radio statements, Lagomarsino stressed that it is the Federal Police that supports such a hypothesis. “There is a report on page 5,453,” he said, and asked that “please, look for that page to cover the mouths of all those who say that there is no evidence of a self-shot in the file.”

In his account, the prosecutor’s expert in charge of the UFI-AMIA at that time, insisted on his critical position on the expertise carried out by the Gendarmerie to elucidate the causes that caused Nisman’s death or the context in which the shot was produced. . “What we have is that: a trout expertise to demonstrate something that did not happen,” he said, referring to the multiple issues that made it difficult from the beginning to know the truth and that, later, were carried out in order to justify one of the hypotheses. that are handled in the cause: the murder.

“Justice is based on a trout expertise to say that I knew it was part of the plan,” he also pointed out about the reason that today has him as the main defendant as a “necessary participant” in the event (for having lent the weapon to Nisman ). “Not even (Steven) Spielberg can think of such a movie,” he added in relation to the American film director. And he completed on that idea: “He would say no, it’s exaggerated.”

“The Gendarmerie expertise was in 2017, it is a waste of time or maybe it is buying time so that it is not known what happened,” Lagomarsino continued in dialogue with Futurock, and pointed out that there is no coherence between the skills of this force with those carried out by the Forensic Corps and the criminalistic board of the Federal Police. “You saw that this cause brings many other causes,” he commented, and warned that “the expertise of the Gendarmerie is going to be another cause that at some point will be a scandal in capital letters.”

In relation to the new year that marks Nisman’s death, Lagomarsino also spoke of the meaning of the date: “All 18 mean something to me, 17, 18 and 19 and the days that came after,” he said. “Unfortunately, for doing good I ended up involved in this that I don’t like, but I have to fight it,” he concluded, referring to the night of Saturday, January 17, 2015, when he handed Nisman the gun to protect himself ” some crazy guy” wanted to attack him. Reason for which, since the end of 2017, he has been prosecuted as a necessary participant in the crime of homicide.