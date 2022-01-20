DiCaprio spends 1.3 million euros in a motorhome to go to work

A 5-star hotel on wheels. This is the luxurious motorhome that Leonardo DiCaprio has bought for 1.3 million euros.

The Hollywood star, considered one of the best actors of all time, is not short of work. And his job is to go from shoot to shoot, spending a lot of time away from home, away from his family and without the comforts of home. And he, like other top actors, has made it his mission to live his “nomadic” stages in the most comfortable way possible. Hence, he has acquired a very luxurious mansion on wheels, fully equipped and that does not clash in the least with the mansion he bought in June 2021 in Los Angeles for almost 6 million euros.

This is how this 16-meter-long mobile home is transported.



Although many times it is the same production of the film that is in charge of managing the temporary accommodation for the film stars; others are the actors themselves who prefer to caravan carrying their own house on their backs. It’s a way to better “cope” with the endless hours on set. And this trend among the actors goes further.

Caravaning, trend among “celebrities”

Among the most fond of this new way of traveling during their filming is Will Smith (his has two stories and cost him $2.5 million), Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, robert deniro, who fell in love with the one he used in the movie “His Parents” and decided to buy one exactly the same and, as he confessed on television, he uses it both as a luxury dressing room and to tour the US without having to take a plane; Ashton Kutcher, who bought it for 1.7 million euros and also a two-story to use during the recording of “Two and a Half Men” and he liked the experience so much that it ended up being the vehicle for his honeymoon with fellow actress Mila Kunis; Matthew McConaughey who, in this case, decided on a traditional and not very luxurious Airstream motorhome, full of books and in which -according to his own admission- he spends a lot of time reading while working. All these celluloid stars will be able to say: “I’ll be in my caravan, instead of in my dressing room”.

The enormous windows of the vehicle give great luminosity to the interior.



DiCaprio’s motorhome

Leo DiCaprio’s RV (Recreational Vehicle), measures 16 meters long and it has four sliders that double the available interior space. The seller, King Kong Production Vehicles, an expert firm in this type of vehicle, has customized it to the actor’s liking in a strikingly classiceven old-fashioned, with lacquered wood and gilt touches everywhere. However, it offers luxurious finishes such asmarble floor with heating and even two fireplaces; a greatkitchen fully equipped gourmet type, with marble and granite finishes, large refrigerator with freezer, plenty of storage space in cherry wood,

agreat room to be next to an area of dining room with bar bar

View of the living room.



Shower of more than 40,000 euros

The ceiling of the living room has several mirrors and, under them, there is a large leather sofa. The goal of this mobile home, when it was built, was to resemble as much as possible a five-star hotel room or the interior of a luxury private jet. In fact, the main bedroom is very spacious and located next to a bathroom in which a shower of more than 40,000 euros with walls made of recycled craft glass.

The mmpara of the shower are glasses made by hand.



The manufacturer of the caravan claimed that it took two weeks to install the impressive shower due to the meticulousness of its assembly. Another curious detail is the presence of a TV on the bathroom door and several more television screens scattered around the trailer, plus a second bath.

Detail of the tiled shower.



We wonder what Leo DiCaprio would have done if he had already had his motorhome when he filmed “Don’t Look Up” (Don’t look up), Netflix’s blockbuster Christmas comedy, which was filmed between New York, Boston, Brecton, Framingham and Westboroug, among other cities… Maybe so much travel was decisive in deciding to buy it.