Devastated! Khloé Kardashian would only have the support of her mother after Tristán Thompson’s infidelity

U.S.- the socialite Khloe Kardashian she is devastated, and now she is finding support in her mother Chris Jenner while dealing with paternity drama involving his ex, Tristan Thompson.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

Earlier this month, Thompson, 30, confirmed that she had a son with Maralee Nichols, the woman who sued him for child support and other pregnancy-related fees, while publicly dating Kardashian.

Although this is not the first time that Thompson has been involved in a cheating scandal while dating the star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian, 37, is having a hard time coming to terms with the recent paternity drama.

Khloe is really struggling with what’s going on with Tristan,” a source says. “This time he cheated has been a lot harder than the previous times. She really wants the relationship to work and has been devastated. She leans heavily on Kris all the time. But Kris wants Khloe and Tristan to be in a good place, so she’s encouraging Khloe to keep the lines of communication open,” continues the source for Kardashian and Thompson, who share 3 1/2-year-old daughter True. [Khloé] she wanted the fairy tale life with him and she is very upset,” adds the source. “People around her have never seen her so down and she is so grateful that she has her mother there, that she has barely left. his side”.

On January 3, Thompson posted a message on his Instagram story confirming that he is the father of Nichols’ son, who was born on December 1, after previously disputing paternity of the child. (Thompson also shares his son Prince, 4 years old, with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig).

Today paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” the NBA player wrote. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son

I sincerely apologize to everyone I have hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal, both publicly and privately.”

On a second slide of instagram stories, Thompson apologized to Kardashian, writing:

Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You do not deserve the anguish and humiliation that I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not aligned with the way I see you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Once again, I’m incredibly sorry

Kardashian and Thompson had an on-and-off relationship for years before most recently splitting in June. American tycoon Good has yet to comment on Thompson’s third child.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that Kardashian has since moved on from the drama to focus on herself and co-parenting True.