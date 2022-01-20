Denzel Washington reacts to Ellen Pompeo’s claim that she cursed him out on set

Denzel Washington is downplaying a viral story about a confrontation he allegedly had with Ellen Pompeo on the set of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

In an interview for a Variety profile published Thursday, the two-time Oscar winner was asked about the alleged fight, which Pompeo described on his “Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo” podcast in September. Pompeo said he once cursed Washington while directing “The Sound of Silence,” an episode of the ABC series that aired in 2016.

However, Washington refused to give Pompeo’s story any further impetus.

“No, no,” he told Variety in this week’s article, claiming he didn’t remember that day. The actor-producer-director then added with a faint smile, “But it’s all good,” according to the publication. (Read Variety’s full profile here.)

Pompeo made headlines in September when he gave his account of working on the set of “Grey’s” with Washington.

Director Denzel Washington on the set of “A Journal for Jordan” starring Michael B. Jordan and Chanté Adams on March 9, 2021 in New York City. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

The actor, who plays Meredith Gray on the series, said that while “working with Denzel was amazing,” he “went crazy” with her one day when she improvised and went off script in a scene during an exchange with another actor.

“Denzel went nuts on my butt,” he told his former “Grey’s” co-star Patrick Dempsey on the podcast. “He told me, ‘I’m the director, don’t tell him what to do.'”

“And I was like, ‘Listen, motherfucker, this is my show, this is my set, who you telling? Like you hardly know where the bathroom is,’” she recalled.

Pompeo said he has the “utmost respect” for Washington, but there was a period after the alleged incident where he stopped talking to him. That’s “actors for you,” he said, “passionate and fiery.”

“That’s where you get the magic, that’s where you get the good stuff,” he told Dempsey, adding that it was still an “amazing experience.”

She later said that she and Washington “were fine” after the ordeal.

But Pompeo sparked backlash for the story, with some on social media saying the interaction was a display of white privilege.

I wonder if she would talk to [Martin] Scorsese or [Steven] Spielberg like this? MSNBC host Tiffany Cross tweeted in September.