DAZN Studios is underway, a new branch of original production of the streaming platform specialized in sports









The global streaming platform specialized in sports DAZN launches its production strategy with the launch of DAZN Studios.

The company will bet on reaching agreements for the development, sale and license of documentaries, series and films about sports. In addition, you will explore new production opportunities.

Soccer players Ronaldo Nazario de Lima, with the documentary feature film ‘Ronnie’ destined for cinemas first, and Diego Maradona, with the documentary feature film ‘Maradona: The Fall’, are some of the sports figures who will star in the first DAZN Studios productions. The first titles will be released in 2022, the year in which the platform will also focus on the Soccer World Cup – Qatar 2022 with several reports on previous championships and with the documentary feature film ‘Green Lions’.

As he comments in a press release, DAZN is already working with some of the biggest names in sports and audiovisuals to build their DAZN Originals. It is the case of the movie ‘The civil War’, the directorial debut of actress Eva Longoria that will premiere at the Sundance festival in a few days.

Grant Best is the EVP Global Commissioning & Original Content of DAZN.

