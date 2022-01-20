Daughter of Angelina Jolie dazzles with her change of look: Zahara shows off with blue braids

Angelina Jolie’s eldest daughter is in love with fashion. And in a new outing with her mother, Zahara stole her eyes by reappearing with a new look of blue extensions, which gave a colorful freshness to her long braided hair.

Turned into a true fashionista, Zahara is the most elegant of the children of the protagonist of the big screen and has fun with daring youthful combinations that distinguishes her as an “it girl”.

Without a doubt, the young lady may be the heir to the elegance of the actress, who is admired by millions as she is considered one of the most glamorous celebrities in Hollywood.

Angelina Jolie’s daughter’s blue braids win applause

Angelina Jolie reappeared with her older children Maddox (20) and Zahara (17) in New York, in an afternoon of shopping at the renowned American store Bed Bath & Beyond, where they enjoyed a few hours of relaxation looking for items for their home.

This time the teenager grabbed the attention with her new look, with intense blue extensions, and her long braids changed to show off a hue that filled her with freshness and modernity.

Celebrities of the show have decided to dye their hair with turquoise blue, and now it is Jolie’s daughter who dared to give herself that touch of glamor in the best style of the famous stars.

Zahara chose pre-washed black jeans, a matching top, in addition to the brown wool coat that she had already worn on previous occasions. Her black Converse sneakers were the sporty touch she always brings to her bold outfits.

The elegance of Angelina with a coat and boots

And Brad Pitt’s ex-wife never disappoints with her wardrobe. For this new outing in the city of skyscrapers, she opted for a sophisticated black coat with knee-high Valentino boots, which injected an avant-garde touch into his image.

In her right hand she carried her favorite accessory, a large black and white Celine handbag, which elevated her elegance.

The Daily Mail reviewed the actress’s trip and explained that after making the purchases they enjoyed a family lunch. Maddox reappeared after many months without being seen with her family, in this new visit to the New York city.

