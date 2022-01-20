Dakota Johnson needed to take photos to pass the filming of the scenes of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’

sometimes shoot Fifty Shades of Grey could be difficult for the actors involved. The theme of the movie alone meant some pretty intense scenes for stars Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan. However, the two got through these shots in their own way. For Johnson, she had to turn to liquor to help her in certain scenes.

Jamie Dornan had to apologize several times to Dakota Johnson for ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’

One of the ways that Jamie Dornan managed to film certain scenes was by apologizing to his co-star. And he did it more than once.

“I spent (sex scenes) in Fifty with many apologies,” Dornan told The Notebook (via the Toronto Sun.) “You have to keep the intensity there, but keep the professionalism. At the end of the day, we’re all human beings and it can be awkward filming things like that. So I just tried to take it lightly.”

But the Belfast star’s attempt to lighten the mood was to apologize to Johnson during their most intimate scenes.

“If I were about to do something particularly heinous to Dakota, I’d apologize in advance and say, ‘I’m probably not going to get much pleasure out of this. I want you to know,'” he confided.

But Johnson’s method of overcoming it fifty shades The scenes required a little more than apologies.

Dakota Johnson Needed to Take Photos to Get Through ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ Scenes

In an interview with Marie Claire, the fifty shades actor revealed the kind of unconventional preparation that was needed for the Fifty trilogy. Depending on the intensity of the scene, alcohol was not uncommon in her pre-shoot ritual with Dornan.

“Most of [our preparation] it’s really figuring out exactly how we’re going to pull off the scene beforehand, so there’s not too much of a wait while we’re both vulnerable,” Johnson shared. “But, if something is very, very difficult, sometimes you need to have a shot of something strong beforehand.”

In another interview with Entertainment Tonight, Johnson revealed his liquor of choice for fifty shades. He also revealed how his film partner, Dornan, would also physically prepare for the role.

“Shot of whiskey [and] mints,” Johnson said. “He [Jamie Dornan] he does push-ups and I just lay down and drink whiskey.”

Why Jamie Dornan Was Relieved To Learn Emily Blunt Didn’t See ‘Fifty Shades’

Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt collaborated with each other on the romantic movie. wild mountain thyme. Although Blunt had once persuaded her friend Dakota Johnson to do fifty shades, Blunt herself had never seen the film. A fact for which Dornan was grateful.

“Jamie was quite relieved that I had never seen the fifty shades movies,” Blunt said in a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight. And I hadn’t read the book. So I just said, ‘I’m so sorry. I have never seen those movies. And he says, ‘I’m so relieved.’”

The only impression Blunt had of Dornan was the work the actor did to separate himself from him. fifty shades.

“I had seen Jamie in The fall and I had seen it in private war, and that was it. So I had no kind of perception that he was this, you know, whatever Christian Gray was,” Blunt added.

