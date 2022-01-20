Cruz Azul asks again about Luis Abram and in Granada they reveal that the first offer has already arrived

Before signing for Granada, Cruz Azul had already been interested in reinforcing himself with the Peruvian Luis Abram, and today he is quite close to being a new celestial signing.

The need to find a central defender as soon as possible ahead of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament is overwhelming Cruz Azul. There are several names that have been sounded out, but the clubs have been increasing prices or making it difficult to buy the passes and finally they have not reached an agreement.

In the case of Alexis Duarte, for example, Cerro Porteño wants him to play the 2022 Copa Libertadores before selling it, although the Machine offered what they asked for. Léo Pereira’s pass, on the other hand, is valued at 4 million dollars and the Celestes put 4.5 on the table, but Flamengo is asking for 6 million dollars.

But nevertheless, from Spain today they report that Cruz Azul was interested in the Peruvian defender Luis Abram. Although Juan Reynoso and he have not coincided in any team, the fact that they are compatriots makes an eventual signing easier. The Celestes tried to reinforce themselves with Abram in July 2021, but Granada finally signed him.

Today, six months later, the Peruvian has practically not played and is not part of the coaching staff’s plans, who are willing to transfer it to other clubs in case of offers. And the Ideal website, which covers Granada, assured that the first concrete and formal proposal that arrived is that of the Machine, although there are a couple more on the desk.

“The Cruz Azul, from Mexico, is one of the teams that has been interested in having the services of Luis Abram, defense of Granada. Everything indicates that It will be the team’s first outing in this winter market“, they point out However, since the Machine is not the only club interested, everything could be trapped.