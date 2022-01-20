Criticism: ‘Agents 355’, with Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger and Penélope Cruz – Juan Manuel González – Libertad Digital

In 2004 it premiered The Bourne Myth, second part of the agent without memory played by Matt Damon for which the British director Paul Greengrass was summoned, who applied a pseudo-documentary style to the post-9/11 American blockbuster. In 2006 he did Royal Casino, Daniel Craig’s first film as James Bond and a true classic and forceful recital by its director, Martin Campbell, enhancing the serialized component of the saga and proposing a narrative arc that has just culminated with the recent No Time to Die. In 2022 it opens Agents 355, a spy film destined to take advantage of the insatiable “wokism” in fashion (the protagonists are five women, quite a find, apparently) and destined to…. well, destined to be forgotten from the moment of its premiere.

Agents 355 It is not, let’s say it already, the absolute disaster with which the film has been described on American soil. It’s not even a bad movie. The film is consumed more or less comfortably despite the poverty of some dramatic interludes since its action scenes, except for those melee inherited from the saga John WickThey also don’t shine noticeably. Putting five girls is neither a new idea nor a bad one, and removing a somewhat embarrassing epilogue, the truth is that Simon Kinberg’s film doesn’t give a shit either with an idea that, in case it wasn’t clear, was already had tried before. But, unfortunately, it is a film that gives the impression of arriving ten years late and doing so with much less grit and intensity than its main references.

Somehow, Agents 355 puts all the cards on the table in its soulless beginning in Colombia, a prologue not particularly thunderous or elegant that already betrays the limitations as a director of Simon Kinberg, screenwriter of Mr and Mrs smith and much of the film corpus of X Men of the finished Fox. Kinberg is already unable here to decide on the style of Bourne, whether to bet on the future of a delivery of Mission Impossible or the aforementioned elegance of James Bond, delegating all the charisma in a cast of good actresses and also in Sebastian Stan, whose tired face goes hand in hand with the zeros on his check.

That soulless correction, the great security cushion of the film, is, perhaps, the worst of the whole event, revealing that the British screenwriter and producer should have been content to be behind the cameras. The somewhat indifferent tone that he imprints on the story is irregular, neither serious nor light, while certain violent episodes coexist with other humorous or tender ones that one does not know how to frame. Compare this with the work of another Englishman, Matthew Vaughn, in the very recent The King’s Man, film with which it admits some parallelism, already gives the measure of things.

It is evident that Chastain, Nyong’o, Cruz and Kruger (the latter the best, by the way, of the entire cast) deliver what is asked of them, which is often their mere presence, and they do it without problems and skill. The great defect of Agents 355 it is not to be a generic film, but to be one without grace, told and packaged without special inspiration, as in the first scene in which the four actresses meet for the first time in a hotel room, filmed without any mystery or intensity.