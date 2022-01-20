CRISTIANO WAS NOT INCLUDED IN THE TOTY: This is how the Team of the Year was in FIFA 22

EA Sports nominated (80 candidates), and the fans or gamers decided. After counting the votes, the results of the dynamic Team of the Year 2021 (Team of the Year or TOTY) in FIFA 22 were announced.

The main novelty is the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, who usually appears in this type of Dream Teams. Although, well, it is not that there can be complaints with the inclusion of Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappé, who were the most scored attackers.

In the rest of the lines we have read several disagreements. Nothing new. Impossible to agree 100% in this kind of exercises. And while there are elements that came in just right, there are no elections crazy enough to dramatize.

THE TEAM OF THE YEAR 2021 – FIFA 22

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG – Italy).

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi (PSG – Morocco), Rúben Dias (Manchester City – Portugal), Marquinhos (PSG – Brazil) and Joao Cancelo (Manchester City – Portugal).

Midfielders: Jorginho (Chelsea – Italy), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City – Belgium) and N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea – France).

Forwards: Kylian Mbappé (PSG – France), Robert Lewandowski (Bayer Munich – Poland) and Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona – PSG – Argentina).

The team of the year in FIFA according to the votes of fans and gamers. Image: EA Sports.

Undefeated data. Robert Lewandowski was the world’s top scorer in the year 2021. He scored 69 goals in 59 games. He equaled the highest scoring year (2013) in Cristiano Ronaldo’s career (69).

Did you know…? Lionel Messi was champion of America being MVP, scorer and leader of assists. With an unprecedented performance, he guided Argentina to break a 28-year drought.