Cristiano suffers his first brush at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo’s gesture when leaving the exchange left the impression of annoyance, the first time he has been seen like this since he arrived at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo retired dazed against Brentford. Manchester United was up on the scoreboard, there were spaces, they were comfortable and it was a good opportunity to score. But Ralf Rangnick changed him and the Portuguese did not take it well. Anger and first bad face at United.

Cristiano Ronaldo came out of change in the duet against Brentford, from the Premier League. Getty Images

Ronaldo left muttering and sat on the bench at Brentford Community Stadium with a frown on his face. Rangnick had to approach him to explain the reason for the change, with twenty minutes still to go and the rival open.

“It’s normal what happened, a striker always wants to score“Said the German, who brought in central defender Harry Maguire instead of Cristiano, to save his clothes and avoid another setback like the one suffered against Aston Villa, who tied them 2-0 in the final minutes. “I didn’t want that repeat itself and I wanted to keep the gate at zero.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

But Cristiano, who has not scored since last December 30 against Burnley, wanted an explanation.

“He just asked me ‘why me? Why did you take me off?” Rangnick said. “I had to make the best decision for the team. I didn’t want to repeat the mistake against Villa. I understand that Cristiano is ambitious, but if he ever becomes a coach, he will realize that he would make the same decision after 70 minutes of the game.”

“I didn’t expect him to give me a hug after being replaced. I know how scorers think and I had to make this decision. I have no problems with it“, he added.

To all this is added that Cristiano came from not playing the last two games due to injury. The Portuguese had some muscular discomfort that prevented him from being against Villa in the FA Cup and in the Premier.

“He has just recovered from an injury and has been out for ten days. We had the options of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial on the bench, so why not use them? I’d make the same decision again“.

Rashford himself made it 0-3, but United failed to keep a clean sheet for the fifth successive Premier League game.

“I’ve been here for six weeks and I’ve never had a problem with Cristiano. We talked about his injury before the cup match against Villa and we agreed that he wouldn’t play. Today he was available and we decided to start him,” added Rangnick to close the first brush between Cristiano since he landed in this United.