Condusef fails 6 insurers in life policy claims – El Financiero

At third trimester from last year, six out of 10 most representative insurers in life policies failed in the number of claims they received, exceeding the industry average of five complaints for each 100 thousand risks.

According to information from the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), the insurer that offers life insurance with the highest number of claims is Metlife Mexico, with 21 for every 100,000 protected risks.

It was followed by Seguros Argos, with 16; HSBC, with 10; Zurich Santander, with 9; GNP insurance, with 8; and Citibabamex, with 7. Seguros Monterrey was at the limit of the average, with 5 claims.

However, BBVA Insurance, Banorte Insurance Y AXA Insurance Mexico had less than the average in the referred period.

“It was identified that MetLife Y HSBC Insurance decreased their Claim Rate compared to the second quarter; and on the other hand, Seguros Argos increased it”, pointed out the Condusef.

He also clarified that from July to September of last year, the average favorable resolution of the insurance sector in the life branch was 25 percent, in which Citibabamex Seguros stood out, with 39 percent; MetLife Mexico, with 38 percent and Zurich Santander, with 32 percent.

The Commission recalled that, regarding the second quarter, Citibanamex Seguros and MetLife Mexico lowered their favorable resolution and Zurich Santander increased it slightly.

As for the time it takes for insurers to resolve life insurance claims, as of the third quarter of 2021, the industry average was 20 business days, less than the second quarter, which was 23.

The insurers that took the least time to resolve the complaints were: Seguros BBVA, with 11 days; AXA Seguros, with 12 days; and GNP, with 14 days, he noted.