He has barely played two games with Blue Cross, but Carlos Rodriguez he is at a very high level that even places him as the team’s top scorer and midfielder Light blue confessed that he came to Machine to make a difference.

“When I got here I didn’t want to be one more in the team, I wanted to score goals and win championships, I arrived with great enthusiasm and I want to continue contributing to the group. Thank God I have scored things in these two games that I had never touched before, they are the desire and the hunger that I have to continue growing and continue improving as soccer player and I also attribute it to the trust they have given me John Reynoso and my teammates on the field.

“Like me, my teammates have the dream and illusion of going to Europe. Coming here makes it easier for me to go to Europe and it was an important issue of my arrival,” he said. Rodriguez.

Now, with two victories in the bag and two goals in his personal account, Charly will command Machine towards his visit to the Monterrey Striped, match in which his feelings for his former team will not make him hesitate to make a difference in favor of the sky blue.

“It’s going to be a nice game for me, it’s my first time wearing another shirt in that stadium so I’m really looking forward to the weekend and we know it’s going to be a very important game because we came in with good games and with victories, so we are working for it to go and play a great game and get the three points”, he explained.

“You have your goals and your dreams, so you work day by day, I have mine here and I have my goals, so I am focused on those goals and what I want to give the team. Blue Cross. There will be feelings, but I know that that is not going to move me to the fact that if I have an opportunity to mark a key pass or a play, I left it. I want to give everything for him Blue Cross, I’m happy here and I hope that it will be a great game for all my teammates and that it will be a great weekend”, he added.

On the other hand, Carlos avoided giving an opinion on the case of Pol Fernandez, although he recognized his admiration for him Argentine.

“It’s something that I’m honest with you in the group we haven’t talked about yet, the teacher took the questions over the weekend and he gave his point of view and well for me Pol is a player I know him little, but I like his style of play and I know him being in Monterey up front and he’s a great player. He will make his decision and I will not get into that issue, he will know what is best for his career, ”he concluded.

