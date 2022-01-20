Club América announces the incorporation of Diego Valdés

Mexico.- The first reinforcement arrived for the America club, this Wednesday they have made the arrival of the Chilean attacker official Diego Valdes who will immediately join the work of Santiago Solari for Clausura 2022. Valdés had already arrived in Mexico City a few days ago but due to negotiation issues it had not been made official until now that it is already a fact that he will defend the blue-cream colors for the following seasons.

The announcement came after Santos Laguna officially announced on their social networks that the South American was no longer belonging to them and was embarking on the path in a new team. Minutes later, the official account of Club América published his arrival with an image in which he is already wearing the team’s colors, although in a computerized montage, “Welcome Diego Valdés!” were the words that the American team had for its new player.

The player has already signed his contract and wore the colors from Coapa, the club is currently on vacation and will return in the coming days. This will also reveal which number he will use. Those who are already more than active by the news are the fans of Club América who are desperate to know more about their team, starting with the issue of reinforcements. For now, Valdés’ announcement does not calm their demand at all because they consider that they need at least another 3 players to have a competitive squad.

Read more: Liga MX: Atlas invites Cruz Azul to have a year-end celebration together for their titles achieved

With the arrival of Diego Valdés, Santiago Solari will have a very large midfield with Álvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sánchez, Pedro Aquino, Sebastián Córdova, the latter still with the possibility of leaving, since otherwise the talents of both players could collide because they are similar in the football generation, but That will be known until the first game where it will prove who will be the recurring ones in the season.

Diego Valdés is a new player for America | Photo: Capture

This will be the third Chilean team in the MX League, we must remember that who brought him was Monarcas Morelia, then he went to Santos, already with those clubs he demonstrated his qualities that led him to be taken into account by Club América. In the Apertura 2021 he played 15 games, 13 as a starter and scored 5 goals, it was essential that his team reached the semifinals where they lost to Tigres.

He has 161 official matches in Liga MX with Monarcas and Santos and 8 more matches in Copa MX, in these teams he has scored 30 goals in the aforementioned competitions since his arrival in the 2016 Apertura. Now a new adventure is about to start in the Liga MX that he hopes will be as winning or more than in his past teams.