Chucky Lozano’s goal cataloged by Napoli as the best of the year

The Mexican was recognized for his brace against Bologna on matchday 22 of Serie A. Video: @sscnapoliES / Twitter.

After going through a difficult return after having suffered from the COVID-19 disease, Hirving Lozano returned to resume his level in the match between Napoli and Bologna. During the duel corresponding to day 22 of Series A, the Mexican was in charge of the two goals that gave the victory to his team. Beyond the double, the team highlighted the second on its social networks both for its quality and they dared to classify it as the best of the year 2022.

A couple of days after the match, the Naples team recalled Hirving Lozano’s goal through their Spanish Twitter account. “El Chucky scored the best goal of the year! Impressive collective play. Attentive to the definition of Hirving Lozano. Forza Napoli Always”, It was the message with which they described the refined technique that the Mexican National Team striker showed.

The play of the second goal was born from a failed attack by the Bolognese. When recovering the ball, the defense came out of his area with three quick touches and a series of triangulations that involved the last two lines of the team. It was so, after 16 seconds and 7 seven touches with the ball, Fabián Ruiz Peña controlled the ball on the edge of the area guarded by Lukas Skorupski.

Chucky’s second goal against Bologna was considered the best of the year by Napoli (Photo: Jennifer Lorenzini/REUTERS)

While the collective play passed, the chucky Lozano accompanied his teammates with a sprint from midfield. The speed of the counterattack disoriented the position of the defenders, who enabled the perfect space for the Mexican to enter the area alone. Despite the advantage, the goalkeeper tried to dive to deflect the ball but, with great technique, Hirving cut to the center and, without delay, defined with the inside of the left foot.

Although the culmination of the goal left a good taste in the mouth of the fans, the display of understanding by the vast majority of the players on the field showed the solid tactical approach from the helmsman Luciano Spalletti. Lozano, meanwhile, exhibited his rapid adaptation after his return, because despite participating in the counterattack, he waited until the last moment to overtake his markers and avoid being offside.

With half the match to play, the Neapolitan squad secured possession of the three units against the team located on the 13th rung of the general table. The marker didn’t move anymore and Napoli took another step towards the fight for the Serie A title. It is worth mentioning that, after 22 games played, they are in the third position with 46 units, below Inter Milan and Milan, who have 50 and 48 points, respectively.

Lozano’s merit was to define in a great way to crown a great team play by Napoli (Photo: Jennifer Lorenzini/REUTERS)

On the other hand, with the claim about the performance shown by the Mexican in the most recent match, the club itself silenced the criticism for the controversial performance of Hirving Lozano in the elimination of his team in the Italian Cup. And it is that, added to the painful defeat they suffered at the hands of Florentina by five goals to two, the Mexican got the red card for a controversial tackle on Nicolás González.

In that match, when the stopwatch marked the 81st minute of the match, Napoli built a play in the rival area. There, the Mexican received a precise service from Lobotka, although his reception was not the most appropriate and the ball went ahead of him. In his attempt to regain possession, and before the imminent arrival of Nico González, he extended his foot and hit the ankle of the Argentine. The expulsion was confirmed after reviewing it in the VAR.

Meanwhile, with the good performance he has shown in recent days, Lozano could receive playing time in the match against Salernitana, on matchday 23. With just under half the games to play, the chucky could score another goal worthy of beating the “best goal of the year” scored against Bologna.

