Charros caresses the title of the Mexican Pacific League

With stabs from four corners by Christian Villanueva and Félix Pérez, the charros from Jalisco they beat the Tomateros of Culiacan and they are only one win away from being crowned champions of the Mexican Pacific League.

Villanueva and Pérez said goodbye to the Tomateros stadium with a round performance. They connected homers, led the win with three RBIs and two runs scored each and the Caporales will return to Zapopan with a 3-2 lead in the final series.

The night was initially painted in a cherry color. Tomateros had taken the lead with two runs in the first inning, but Orlando Laura he scrambled into the mound and the victory was achieved by hanging five rings in its opening with the Charros.

The Caporales lefty starter worked a total of six innings, struck out five rivals, allowed four hits, left without allowing earned runs and thus led his team to victory in the fifth duel of the series.

Charros came back immediately. Villanueva gave the attacking voice driving in the first run in the second inning and Amadeo Zazueta completed the three-line rally sending Félix Pérez and Villanueva himself to the plate.

The logs from Guadalajara caught fire. Now they were leading 3-2 after two full innings. The Tomateros stadium was silent.

While Lara kept control against the icing batsmen, the Blue and Whites’ offense exploded and put up definitive figures. In the sixth episode Villanueva went to the street and brought two runs to the register; while Félix Pérez hit the wall in the seventh roll to boost another three runs that gave Jalisco the final victory of 8-2.

Villanueva and Pérez were also placed as leading producers of the Charros in these playoffs where each one has already accumulated 12 RBIs.

Charros thus resumed the lead in the race for the title. They lead the final series 3-2 and next Friday they will play Game 6 at the ball park in Zapopan in search of a victory to consecrate themselves as the new champions of the winter circuit.