Charly Rodríguez and the reason why he decided to sign with Cruz Azul

One of the reasons why Carlos Rodriguez decided to accept the offer Blue Cross it is because the Machine can catapult your options to fulfill the dream of playing in Europe, something that perhaps scratched not because there have been no players who left that team for the Old Continent.

“There is a lot of talk about the subject, one thinks about it and I think that like me, they from the National Team, we have the illusion and the dream of going to compete in Europe, coming here will make it much easier to exit to Europe, that was an important issue,” he said at a press conference.

“You have your goals, your dreams, so you work day by dayI have my goals, I am focused on my goals, on what I want to give my team, which is Cruz Azul”.

In two games played with the celestial, Charly has become the scorer of the team with two goals, which speaks of his commitment to do things well with machine.

“When I got here, I said that I want to transcend with the team, if I’m not just one more that happened here, but to score goals, win championships, I want to contribute to the group, I was able to score in these 2 games, it is the desire to continue growing, to continue improving as a footballer, I attribute it to the trust they have given me”.

The heart will not be tempted before Rayados

This weekend the set of Blue Cross will visit Monterey at Steel giant, so it will mean Charly’s return to the Sultana del Norte, where he keeps affection and respect, but understands that today it is due to the celestial ones.

“Obviously there are going to be feelings, but that’s not going to move me if I can score or make a key pass.I want to give everything for Cruz Azul”.

​