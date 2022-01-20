Change the Google Maps arrow for the icon of a car: this is how it is done

In all applications there are some details that are overlooked or unknown. If you have a android mobile surely you have Google Maps installed on it. Is GPS apps It has several very interesting hidden details and today we are going to tell you about one of the most curious. It gives a special touch to the navigation and on some occasions it can even be useful to have it activated. This is a setting for change the arrow of Google Maps by the icon of a car. It is something very simple and that you probably did not know.

Customize Google Maps with a car in the navigation

This detail has been in Google Maps for a long time and is very little known by users. The goal is to customize the navigation app and be able to have a car instead of a arrow. Its functionality is not incredible, but it is something curious.

Change the arrow through a car icon It is something extremely simple. In addition, you have up to 3 different models to choose from. And no, you don’t need to download anything, update or do any complicated steps.

Open Google Maps and start car navigation to anywhere Once the navigation has started click on the blue arrow which indicates your position Select the new design you want to see to indicate your location

You only have to do this process once: the rest of the navigations you start they will remember your last choice. Of course, it can be reversed at any time by reselecting the arrow blue or other different color car.

Being an old function you can be 100% sure that it will be there if you go to Google Maps and make the change. It may sound silly, and it probably is, but you can customize Google Maps in a fun way.