Carstens Calls for Regulating Stablecoins

EFE.- The director general of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the Mexican Agustín Carstens, has urged to properly regulate private stable cryptocurrencies to face risks such as leaks and concentration of economic power after the launch of Facebook’s Novi digital wallet.

Carstens told a virtual conference organized by the Goethe University of Frankfurt that “wherever stable cryptocurrencies are issued, they must be properly regulated to deal with risks.”

He also stated that effective and consistent international policies are necessary.

“Innovators shouldn’t fear regulators, but should work with them to make their products healthier and sustainable”, added Carstens in a speech on “Digital currencies and the soul of money”.

Stable cryptocurrencies are digital assets that want to maintain a price without great volatility by anchoring themselves to other safe assets such as the US dollar or other regulated financial instruments.

It may interest you: UK to crack down on misleading cryptocurrency ads

In this sense, stable cryptocurrencies “carry on their backs or use the credibility of these safe assets”said Carstens, who was governor of the Bank of Mexico.

Thus, have reached great relevance for the financial system in several major economies.

For example, Carstens added, big tech companies provide 94% of mobile payments in China.

“This trend could be accelerated if one of these companies created a dominant ecosystem, closed around its own global stable cryptocurrency,” according to the CEO of the BIS, whose headquarters are in the Swiss city of Basel.

Novi carries out a pilot project for a digital wallet in the US and Guatemala using Paxos to send remittances.

Follow the information on the economy and finances in our specialized section

Novi, which is the pilot digital wallet of Meta, formerly Facebook and now the parent of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, to send and receive money, uses the stable cryptocurrency Paxos, the digital dollar, and is available on WhatsApp.

A limited group of people in the US can use since the beginning of december Novi to send and receive money through from your chat on WhatsApp.

Paxos is a currency that is based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain technology and is pegged to the US dollar.

To sign up for Novi, you simply need to download the Novi app and it will also be available in other Meta apps like Messenger.

Issuance of Facebook’s diem stablecoin, replacing the pound, has been suspended.

Follow us on Google News to always stay informed