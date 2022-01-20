Camila Cabello shared a video of her grandmother dancing

After a detox from social networks, Camila Cabello returned happy after enjoying a few wonderful days on the paradisiacal beaches of the Dominican Republic.

During the first days of the year, the 24-year-old singer has shared pleasant moments with her family before starting all the projects she has prepared for this 2022.

A few days ago, Camila shared with her almost 60 million Instagram followers a video that once again shows her Latin roots.

During a family reunion, Mercedes, the maternal grandmother of the “Señorita” interpreter, demonstrated her great dance skills by making enviable waist movements without any impediment due to her age.

“I aspire to have this great style. My grandmother“, Camila wrote in the publication that caused a stir through her social networks.

With more than two million views, the matriarch’s video captivated the singer’s followers, who were quick to leave their comments.

“Grandma Mercedes!”, “Grandmothers should be eternal”, “Sugar! Cuban flavor”, “That mamiiii”, “She feels the music”, “I love it”, “Linda your grandmother”, expressed her followers.

Among the comments, some artists did not go unnoticed, such as Alejandro Sanz, Noel Schjaris and Rachel Valdés, who wrote: “Aguaaa”, “The maximum you abu”, “Hey yes”, respectively.

Grandma Mercedes is the perfect representation of the Cuban heritage that the singer has included in her career since its inception. Camila revealed that her performance at the 2019 Grammy Awards was inspired by her grandmother’s childhood in Cuba.

“Two minutes before it was our time to go onstage, I was trying not to cry. I imagined my family, my grandmother who was behind the stage and cried when she saw the performance for the first time because it reminded her a lot of her childhood, living in a Havana vacant lot, which is a poor community where each family had a room in a house and they all shared a patio”, commented the singer.

On several occasions, Cabello has expressed how important her family is to her. That is why representing part of her grandmother’s life on stage has been one of the most special things in her career.

“She would sneak out and dance with the people and the musicians in the courtyard, she told me those were the happiest days of her life, and this performance was inspired by her story, I knew I had to go out and have fun like it was my Grandma when she listens to a song, she just gets lost in the music!” Camila assured.

