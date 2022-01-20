Britney Spears’ father: he did secretly watch her room

A former FBI agent proved that Britney’s father Jamie Spears, illegally placed a recording device inside the bedroom Of the singer.

Sherine Ebadi, private investigator hired by the artist’s lawyers, was able to ratify that information and her testimony was presented in court, before a hearing scheduled for this January 19. Jamie Spears instructed Black Box Security to install a secret recording device in Britney’s bedroom.

The researcher assured that personally questioned Alex Vlasov, a former employee of the security company and that he also corroborated in a New York Times report the efforts made by Mr. Spears to monitor Britney’s private conversations.

Apparently, the company Black Box Security would have been the one in the first place suggested the device to be installed secretly eavesdropping in britney spears room according to the researcher.

“The CCommunications between Ms. Spears and her personal attorney court-appointed Sam Ingham, they were between the private communications that Black Box and Mr. Spears they monitored”, the investigator wrote in documents revealed by E! News.

The Black Box Security employee placed the device in Britney’s room by taping it behind some furniture so she couldn’t see it.

Previously jamie spears had been questioned about the surveillance he carried out on his daughter and in statements to the New York Times where he stated that “all his actions were within the parameters of the authority conferred on him by the court. Your actions were done with the knowledge and consent of Britney, her court-appointed attorney, and/or the court. Jamie’s registration as guardian, and the court’s approval of his actions, speak for themselves.”