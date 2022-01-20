Britney Spears, at war with her sister: “Only a trash could say those things about me”

Britney Spears threatened her sister with suing her

Britney Spears has demanded that Jamie Lynn stop talking about her while promoting her memoir “Things I Should Have Said”. The pop star has sent a letter drafted by her attorney Mathew S. Rosengart to her sister, threatening to take legal action if he does not stop using his image to promote his autobiography.

In that letter, to which the site has had access Page Six, the singer lets her younger sister, 30, know that she “will no longer be bullied” by anyone in his family.

“We write with hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to draw more attention to her ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her,” Spears wrote to her sister. “Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read his book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how he has exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she.”

The letter goes on to remind Jamie Lynn of the abuse Britney endured throughout her 13-year conservatorship, established by father Jamie Spears to gain control of the singer’s personal, medical and financial affairs. “After spending thirteen years under a conservatorship that stripped her of her civil rights and fundamental freedoms, Britney will no longer be bullied by her father or anyone else.”

Jamie Lynn Spears (Getty Images)

The letter also warns that certain statements may be defamatory and subject to legal action. “Britney was the breadwinner and she was supportive of you as well,” Rosengart continued. “Publicly exploiting false or fanciful complaints is wrong, especially if they are intended to sell books. It is potentially illegal or defamatory.”

“You recently stated that the book ‘wasn’t about her.’ She takes you at your word and therefore we demand that you stop talking about Britney during your promotional campaign, “added the singer’s lawyer. “If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take whatever legal action she deems appropriate.”

During one of the interviews to promote her book, Jamie Lynn Spears assured that the singer locked her in a room “threatening her with a knife”.

Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn (Getty Images)

Although the interpreter of “Toxic” has dedicated several messages to her on social networks, last Friday he returned to refer specifically to that fact.

“Jamie Lynn, I congratulate you, baby. You managed to unlock another level of baseness. I’ve never been near you with a knife nor would it have occurred to me to do something like that. So please stop these crazy lies for the Hollywood books. Now and only now do I know that only a piece of trash could say similar things about me”, wrote the singer on Instagram.

“I am very confused to see you in that place because, honestly, it has nothing to do with who I thought you were. Congratulations on introducing your older sister to the concept of ‘falling lower and lower,’ because this time you earned it.”

“You guys treated me like I was nothing, and that’s not even half of what happened. I am honestly shocked. Dad’s not even in jail! Let’s go! We were supposed to support each other, but what you’re saying really confuses me. The only thing I know is that I love you unconditionally; So go ahead and say what you want to say. It is so vulgar that a family fights publicly in this way!” he said.

“You say you love me… Although your loyalty continues to the people who hurt me the most. I think what saddens me the most is that when all this happened to me and I called you from that place, you took days to respond. I never got to talk to you. You could have texted me days later. I was so scared… I needed you. My family, my blood. I needed your support more than anything else,” Britney recalled in her release.

Keep reading:

Britney Spears confessed that she is not ready to return to music: “They have no idea of ​​the horrible things they have done to me”