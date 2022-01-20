Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn: what happened between them and why did they fight? – The Sun of Mexico

It seemed that the life of Britney Spears was finally going through a moment of tranquility and happiness after last year she finally got her freedom and her father stopped being her legal guardian, however, a new controversy has arrived.

Now the Princess of Pop seems to have declared war on her sister after she published her new memoir and began promoting her book, which has revealed some things that have made the singer explode.

What happened between Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn?

Last week, Jamie Lynn Spears offered an interview on the program “Good Morning America”, one of the most watched morning shows in the United States, to promote his book “Things I Should Have Said” (Things I should have said) and where he has left the Princess of Pop in a bad way.

lynn called “erratic and paranoid” to her sister after she recounted an embarrassing moment where the singer even allegedly threatened her with a knife.

“He got mad over something trivial. He came up to me screaming and holding it (the knife) up in my face, while I was carrying my daughter Ivey, who was only 22 months (almost 2) at the time.”

In addition, he assured that “I didn’t know what was going on” when his sister had ended up under the legal guardianship controlled by his father and he maintained that he never benefited financially from it.

“I decided to distance myself, I got pregnant at 17 and I wanted to dedicate myself to my family.”

Lynn’s statements made the interpreter of “Toxic” so angry that she did not hesitate to respond through her social networks.

Britney Spears responds to Jamie Lynn

In the first instance Spears wrote a letter on her Twitter account, where she denied her sister’s statements and pointed out that she never supported her during all the years that she was controlled by her father.

“She was never very close to me 15 years ago. So why are you talking about it, unless you want to sell a book at my expense? REALLY?”.

In addition, assured that his sister never had to work in his life because they always gave him everything and he considered that his interview for the television program was nothing more than another attempt by her family to hurt her.

“She never had to work for anything, they always gave her everything… My family always loves to knock me down and hurt me, so I’m disgusted with them (…) Lesson learned from all this: don’t trust people or anyone… make your cats and dogs your family and take care of yourself!”

Finally, The Princess of Pop published another letter on Instagram today where she unloaded all her anger revealing that when her sister was only 12 years old, she could enjoy things that the singer never could, such as resting, watching TV, swimming in the pool or enjoying a chocolate milkshake prepared by her mother.

In addition, he talked about the rude and arrogant attitude that Lynn had, calling her “selfish” Well, he also never supported her when her mother was depressed and medicated all the time after the separation from her father.

Spears’ lawyer sends warning to Jamie

The singer’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, He sent a petition this Wednesday in which he demands that the artist’s younger sister stop making negative references about the artist or else there will be legal repercussions.

“We request that you cease and desist from making derogatory references to Britney during the promotional campaign. If you do not do so and continue with the defamation, Britney will be forced to consider and take appropriate legal action,” the representative said in the letter.

Despite the fact that Lynn had stayed out of the scandals that have surrounded her sister’s life, the publication of her book has unleashed a war, which at the moment is just beginning and could destroy the bond of the Spears sisters forever.

