Billie Eilish’s obscene question that shocked her 31 million followers

A video of billie eilish sparked controversy in TikTok. The interpreter of “Bad Guy”, 19, shared the material in which she can be seen lying on the bed eating. At one point, he brings the camera up to his face and does a raunchy query.

“Who wants to eat me?”Billie asks on the set. The artist’s attitude was not what many of her followers expected and they expressed it in the comments of the publication.

Billie Eilish’s racy query on TikTok

“I didn’t expect that from Billie”wrote one user, while another on the same line claimed it was “the last thing I expected to hear”. A third argued that “that ending” was not expected. There were those who considered the video “random” and others who claimed that it caught them off guard.

But not everyone took it as a casual video, one person considered that this material was related to the artist’s next release. “This is an interesting album promotion”, I consider.

Billie Eilish’s new album ‘Happier Than Ever’ will be released on July 30 Instagram: @billieeilish

This assumption could be the most accurate since by means of an inscription in the video, Eilish reminds her fans of the release date of her new album. “The album comes out in less than a month”, advertisement.

This is his second album. Happier Than Ever, that will go on sale on July 30 next, as announced by the singer on her social networks.

In the last days billie eilish was immersed in a scandal and had to come out to apologize publicly after it came to light video in which she is apparently seen singing a song while uttering a racist slur against asians and another in which he satirized his way of speaking. The seven-time Grammy winner posted a statement on her Instagram stories referring to the issue.

“I’m horrified and embarrassed and I want to throw up for having pronounced that word”, the artist wrote, clarifying that in that filming I was 13 or 14 years old. He continued, “This song was the only time I heard that word, as no one in my family had ever used it around me.”

Later, he clarified that this was not a way to justify himself. “Regardless of my ignorance and how old I was at the time, nothing excuses the fact that it was hurtful. And because of that I’m sorry“, he pointed.

Eilish made reference to “the silly improvised voice”, which she put on at the time and explained that it is a lifelong grace to talk to her pets, friends and family. “It’s absolute nonsense and it’s just me fooling around, and is in no way an imitation of anyone or of any language, accent, or culture in the least,” he clarified.

Billie Eilish won seven Grammy Awards and turned her first album into ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ in the most awarded in the history of this contest TNT

Regarding her new album, the artist spoke with rolling stone, and said that it was recorded last year, in the midst of the pandemic. As she indicated, for her it meant an opportunity to delve into her personal trauma.

“I went through some crazy shit and it affected me a lot, and made me never want to get close to anyone”, he confided, but did not want to give more details.

Later, Eilish said that she is putting aside her old self, who hid her emotions so as not to affect others. “There were times when someone really affected me and I said, ‘I have to tell you how you made me feel.’ And he was like, ‘I can’t handle this right now. I can not stand it. This is going to be too much for me.’”

Asked why she decided to call her last job Happier Than Ever (Happier than ever, in Spanish), the artist said: “My mother said it yesterday. When you’re happier than ever, it doesn’t mean you’re the happiest of all. It means that you are happier than before”.