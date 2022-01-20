BILLIE EILISH – ‘Happier Than Ever’

A few months ago, playing table tennis in the street, I saw a teenage girl in a tweaked denim jacket with Billie Eilish’s face on the back. It was something I hadn’t seen in a pop phenomenon since the glory years of Michael Jackson.

I admit that I barely paid attention to her overwhelming debut beyond necessarily hearing something, because as with Rosalía, Hurricane Eilish was and it is impossible for it not to drag you down at some point. Listen, in this second album not only has it evolved and improved but it has usurped the crown of queen of pop from Lady Ga Ga (forget about Dua Lipa, she plays in another league, that of bubblegum and insubstantial pop), if you can Mention both in the same paragraph.

Fortunately, the album focuses on what he taught us as a new song for the latest film in the James Bond franchise, and not on his failed collaborations with Rosalía or the horrifying Justin Bieber. Atmospheric tracks with touches of minimalist electronics, for the whispering voice of Eilish, who in her lyrics focuses on the passage to maturity, her responsibility as a role model or the arrival of death as a natural step in the human being.

None is as brilliant as ‘No Time To Die’ but the level is high. The exception: he dares with a nice bossa nova (‘Billie Bossa Nova’). The best tracks are where he delves into electro-acoustic ballads like ‘Your Power’ and the album’s title track or the entirely acoustic ‘Male Fantasy’ that closes the trip. It is also noteworthy that despite having the opportunity to work with whoever he wanted, the Billie-Finneas binomial has remained intact.

The only flaw so that it doesn’t exceed the notable bass, is that being so extensive in number of songs, it can become somewhat monotonous at some point, apart from two quite mediocre songs, ‘NDA’ and ‘Therefore I Am’ they relapse into their past musical aspect without being a discovery, but a repetition of totally forgettable schemes. As with Lana del Rey, she is not someone who will change the history of pop, but it is better that teenagers listen to a voice whose music has something to say about the here and now, than in other insubstantial referents of the genre.

IGNATIUS KING