Biden says Fed should ‘recalibrate’ support for US economy

Reuters.- US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that it was appropriate for the Federal Reserve to recalibrate its support for the US economy, in light of rising prices and the pace of the recovery.

“Given the strength of our economy and recent price increases, it is appropriate, as… Fed Chairman (Jerome) Powell has indicated, recalibrate the support that is now necessaryBiden said at a news conference.

“The critical job of making sure that high prices do not take root rests with the Federal Reserve, which has a dual mandate: full employment and stable prices,” added the president.

With inflation rising at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years, Fed officials have signaled they will raise interest rates several times this year, likely starting in March, with an $8 trillion balance sheet reduction keeps the Fed starting soon.

At his renomination hearing this month, Powell told lawmakers he would not allow inflation to “take root” and stated that a tighter monetary policy stance was necessary to keep the economy growing.

Biden also called on the Senate to confirm his recent nominations for key roles on the Federal Reserve Board “without further delay.”

