Best banks in Mexico: these are the ones that resolve the most complaints

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 01.20.2022 11:54:00





The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), prepared a quarterly report rating the banks in order to provide guidance and financial education.

What did the Condusef consider in the study?

The Condusef offered the most current list with the qualifications of the financial entities in Mexico, which was carried out taking into account the number of user complaints, the response time and the resolution percentage in favor of Mexicans.

The cards

In case you are looking for a banking product or service, such as a debit account, a credit card, mortgage credit, etc., the list could help you make a better decision.

How many complaints were there in 2021?

From July to september 2021 bank claims made by Mexicans were one million 507 thousand 309, 0.6 percent lower than the figure of one million 516 thousand 671 in the second quarter, according to the Condusef.

The best banks in Mexico in 2021

The best valued banks for fewer claims were BBVA Y Citibanamex, with 19 and 34, while the worst are scotiabank with 71; Inbursa Bank with 67 and HSBC with 54.

Which solve more complaints?

Speaking of the percentage of resolution in favor of the user in the third quarter of 2021, those who had a higher figure were Citibanamex, with 50 percent; bancoppel, with 42 percent and Inbursa Bank with 41 percent.

While the worst were HSBC with 28 percent and Azteca Bank with 15 percent.

Which ones answer faster?

While in the time it takes financial institutions to resolve any situation, the fastest were Banamex with 17 business days and BBVA with 13 days. Those who take the longest scotiabank with 24 days, Banorte with 23 and Santander with 22.