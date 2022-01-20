Ben Affleck was hurt by the negative reaction of the public when it was announced that he would be Batman

Despite the fact that Ben Affleck’s Batman is currently very loved by most DC fans, this was not always the reality, because at first, when Affleck As soon as he had been chosen to play the role of the Dark Knight, the negative reviews outweighed the appreciation for the actor as Batman. While many viewers eventually caught on to the good work of Ben as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% and Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker was initially shocked by the negative fan reaction to his initial casting.

After the release of Man of Steel – 55% in 2013, starring Henry Cavill, Affleck was selected to play Wayne prior to the release of batman v superman. Unfortunately, the announcement of the decision had an almost immediate and prolonged negative reaction, as the bad comments did not stop circulating until the first trailer for batman v superman, in which people began to see the Batman of Affleck with better eyes

Ben recently gave an interview for The Howard Stern Show, and during the conversation he shared some of his thoughts about this initial stage of his life as Batman in which, apparently, he did not have a good time. Affleck says that at the time, the bad comments from fans hurt him, and he expressed it in the following way:

It hurt, less than it would have hurt 10 years earlier. But it hurt me because I felt like ‘wait a minute, come on. That I have to do?’ … you know, like, ‘Jesus Christ… I thought that was an interesting idea, but you know what? I also realized at the time… Now this becomes a request. Now they have this thing, everyone is going to make a request… a hundred thousand [firmas], you signed a fucking petition, do you have anything better to do with your day than sign petitions? But ironically, the reason I did this was because I wanted to make a movie for my kids, especially my son, for them to see and be proud of.

batman v superman Y The Justice League were controversial on their own, they garnered a lot of disheartening feedback on the script among other things, so even after the script itself Affleck garnered generally positive reviews, her involvement in the role was plagued by negativity surrounding the films. The Batman, now by Robert Pattinson, was going to be written, directed by, and starred by AffleckHowever, everything fell apart when the actor decided that he no longer wanted to continue with the role.

Now, less than a decade after his initial casting, Affleck announced that his performance as Bruce/Batman in The Flash would be his last. In addition to having Affleck, this new DC Films production will feature Tim Burton’s 1989 Michael Keaton’s Batman. Although nothing is confirmed, it seems that by the time the next film is over, Keaton he will be the only canonical Batman in the DCEU.

