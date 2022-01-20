Barcelona sentences Ousmane Dembélé and warns him to look for an exit in January

BARCELONA – Ousmane Dembélé will have to finalize a departure from Barcelona “before January 31” warned Mateu Alemany, director of football for the Barça club, who considered all relations with the French footballer’s representative to be broken after, he warned, “almost seven months” of negotiations.

The French striker was left out of the squad for Thursday’s game and, it is understood, he will not be part of Xavi’s plans either for Sunday’s clash against Alavés, looking for an immediate exit before the end of the winter market in which It has become the greatest challenge for the club.

Ousmane Dembélé, in a match with Barcelona David S. Bustamante/Socrates/Getty Images

The coach offered this Thursday morning the list of summoned for the Cup match in San Mamés against Athletic Bilbao and apart from the presence of the recovered Martin Braithwaite and the loss due to injury of Memphis Depay, the main news It was the absence of Dembélé, sentenced by the club through some harsh statements by Alemany, who took it for granted that there is no going back in the matter.

“With Dembélé and his agents we started talks in July. During all this time, almost seven months, Barça has made different offers and looked for ways for the player to continue with us, but all the offers have been systematically rejected by his agents.” revealed Alemany, making clear the need to find a way out immediately.

“Today, on January 20, eleven days before the deadline, it is clear that the player does not want to continue and that he is not committed to Barça’s project for the future”, explained the Barça leader, solving that from there ” He and his agents have been told that he must leave the club immediately because we want players committed to this project and, therefore, we hope that a transfer will be completed before January 31.”

“The sporting consequence of this whole affair, valued by the technicians and by our coach, is that we do not want to have players in the squad who are not committed to the project and who do not want to be at Barça, so the fact that Dembélé not being summoned is nothing more than a consequence of this whole process, ”said Alemany, transferring to Xavi Hernández, ultimately, the maximum responsibility for the measure, according to the club but as the maximum exponent.

“The club is not the one that should determine this, it is the coach and he has our full support because we understand that it is an absolutely consistent attitude,” said the Barça executive, closing in this way, unless there is a change of scenery now same implausible, any leading role of Dembélé in the team in the coming weeks.

MAXIMUM PRESSURE

From this personalized sentence in Mateu Alemany’s speech, it became clear that Barcelona’s position is to resolve Dembélé’s contract with the utmost urgency, within a period of eleven days, which are the ones that remain until the end of the winter market. And regardless of what decision the player can make, or in this case his representative Moussa Sissoko.

In fact, taking into account that the French striker’s contract runs until June 30, the most logical position, from the outset, that Dembélé can take is to reject his departure and remain at Barcelona until the end of the season, even though since the club has obviously insinuated that he will not enter into the coach’s plans.

Exhausting his contract and leaving with the freedom letter would grant Dembélé (and his representative) an obvious financial benefit, such as negotiating a contract with another club that would also grant him a large signing bonus, so it is considered very unlikely that, from the outset, he accepts to negotiate in a hurry with Barça an agreed exit in the next few days that means giving up both the salary that remains to be received from Barça and, above all, that transfer bonus that the club that can assure him I signed him with the letter of freedom from July 1.