Attention chives! Matías Almeyda confirms that he is leaving San José Earthquakes

What news has been given from the MLS, Well, everything indicates that Matias Almeyda he’s not happy with him anymore San Jose Earthquakes and at any moment he could leave the American team, which powerfully attracts the attention of the Chivas from Guadalajara as much as Marcelo Leano seems supported on the rojiblanco bench.

+ Chivas stove football heading to Liga MX Clausura 2022

The journalist Favian Renkel leaked information clarifying that the “Pelado” has already communicated with the leadership to let them know of his wishes to emigrate, while the players have tried to convince him to stay in the club, but it seems that there is no turning back, so in the Rebaño Sagrado is inevitable to feel excited.

“EXCLUSIVE | According to sources, Matías Almeyda has made it clear to #Quakes74 FO that he wants to leave the San Jose Earthquakes. The front office and the players have been trying to convince him to stay since his last game. It is a sittuation ugly inside, it will get worse. #MLS”, was what Renkel wrote on his Twitter account.

The communicator also aired the discomfort he showed Almeyda in a recent interview where he explained that the lack of reinforcements has him unmotivated, Well, around eight players have been removed and only two have arrived. new soccer players to the Californian squad.

“I am beginning to prepare, this is the last year of my contract. Until this point I had a clause in my contract, I’m going to try to finish the year the best I can. Then, when the year is over, maybe an offer will come from somewhere else. I would love to have a club where I can select 11 players, and I have two. It’s where I am, and that’s the reality. This will be a terrible fight later on”, commented “Pelado”, who was champion with Chivas on five occasions during the two and a half years he was at the club.