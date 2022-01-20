Arteaga and Gutiérrez, the surprises of the Tri towards Qatar 2022

The race to Qatar 2022 resumes and Mexican team will have its first test of the year before the Selections of Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama, with a player base that closed 2021.

The ‘Tata’ Martino He has full confidence in the base of footballers that he has managed since he began his period as helmsman of the tricolor, so there will be few surprises.

One of them will be the return of Gerardo Arteaga, player of the GENK from Belgium who was absent from the calls after declining his participation in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The side is the mexican player with more minutes in the old continent, so if a high level led the ‘Tata’ to consider it again.

Another that returns to Martino’s list is Erick Gutierrez who has put aside injuries and the irregularity with the PSV Eindhoven, team with whom he is now the undisputed starter and with a high-level game.

The rest of the list is made up of players of all the confidence coaching staff, as they are William Ochoa, Raul Jimenez, Andrew Saved, Hector Herrera, Hirving Lozano Y Jesus Manuel Corona.

