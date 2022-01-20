Art in Fortnite: how to tour the new KAWS artist gallery in the game

In times of metaverses, Fortnite continues to surprise its millions of users with experiences that go beyond the game. This week, Epic Games has announced a new collaboration bringing art to the gaming experience with artist KAWS and the London Serpentine gallery.

This union resulted in an artistic experience that can be enjoyed with a virtual exhibition on the same platform.

Is about the work New fiction, an exhibition at the Serpentine North gallery in London. Performed by pop artist, Brian Donnelly, better known as Kaws. It’s a tour of different types of statues of his iconic character “Companion,” along with some huge, colorful paintings.

Thus, the American artist presents his sample full of pop paintings and colored sculptures, in person at the Serpentine Gallery in London and also, a virtual replica of the museum, within Fortnite.

The Fortnite exhibit is a virtual recreation of a display at the actual Serpentine in London. It is simple and it is possible to go through it at the pace of each person. In addition to the building, you will find a large outdoor garden with imposing statues of the artist.

For the next week, this show will be the main focus. So when you go in to see what the latest popular Creative mode games are, you will be left in the garden outside the gallery. There each person, within Fortnite, will be able to walk and choose games and experiences and also find the “New Fiction” sample.

It is not the first time that Fortnite shows that it is much more than a video game (is it the first great metaverse?). The massive musical events of Marshmello and Ariana Grande have demonstrated the impact on art and pop culture of the successful platform.

Other artists such as Christian Ward and Yuko Shimizu have created loading screens and other artwork in the game, and during this past Halloween, users could purchase an in-game character designed by Kaws.

In an interview with The Guardian, Kaws described these types of projects as a way of “building bridges to a new generation”. It does not replace the experience of attending a real art gallery, but it shows that it is an effective way of bringing art to younger generations or people who, perhaps, would never see it otherwise. The artist warned that in this way “a transgenerational dialogue” can be generated, since “the average age of Fortnite players is much younger than the average museum visitor.”

For one week, the 400 million users of the game created by Epic Games will have access to an exact replica of the museum within the video game.

Kaws told AFP: “I am interested to know that my work can be seen by a child in India and also in London. Such a large community is suddenly going to be able to go to the museum, to see these paintings and sculptures.”

