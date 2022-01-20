“Are We (Really) Descended from Darwin?”: Lessons from Evolutionary Theory for the 21st Century

“In the media and at school we are told that, as conceived by Charles Darwin, evolution through natural selection explains the ‘change of species’. Interestingly, Darwin’s masterpiece, which was published in 1859, is titled On the origin of species by means of natural selection, or the preservation of favored races in the struggle for life. Don’t you find it curious that neither the word ‘evolution’, nor ‘transmutation’, nor ‘change’, nor ‘transformation’ are found in this title?

With these words, the evolutionary biologist and academic of the National Museum of Natural History of France, Guillaume Lecointre, draw the first lines of Are we (really) descended from Darwin?, an essay on the theory of natural selection that promises to arouse the interest of Spanish-speaking readers.

The author not only set out to guide the reader towards the path of the correct interpretation of the approaches formulated by the famous British evolutionary theorist, in addition to clarifying some myths that surround his work. For this essay, Lecointre used multiple references from popular culture to demonstrate that Darwin’s ideas are present in different elements of our daily lives, and that they influence our lives more than we think.

Cover of the book “Are we (really) descended from Darwin?, by Editorial Universitaria

His artillery of references ranges from criticism of the way in which the theory of evolution is taught in schools (and how the media have communicated Darwinian approaches), to practical examples drawn from jurassic-park¸ one of director Steven Spielberg’s highest-grossing film franchises.

Thus, the French academic configured a practical guide on the crucial elements to understand Charles Darwin’s approaches in the 21st century scenario. One of the most controversial statements made in his text has to do with the clarification that, under Darwin’s theory, species do not exist. At least not as we are used to believing.

Lecointre explains: “The way biology knowledge emerged in the last century is based on an ontological way about how we understand the things that are put in the universe. Darwin, in that sense, was a nominalist, because he says that the things of reality are not ideas, but individuals. And that these are produced by us, so they are not placed in nature. If this is your starting point to understand it, you will also understand that species are not real entities, and that what exists are individuals. And you give similar individuals a name.”

Monument to Charles Darwin in Tarapacá, Iquique. Image credits: Council of National Monuments of Chile (CMN)

Given this scenario, the French biologist points out that “the task that Darwin set himself was not to discover how species change, because there are no species.” What the British scientist really investigated was the origin of this similarity between the different individuals. And those similarities, Lecointre points out, come from the action of natural selection.

Guillaume Lecointre says that his first approaches to biology arose thanks to the interest that the diversity of forms and the possibilities that biology phylogenetics granted to travel back in time awoke in him. In this essay, the French biologist shares a good part of his scientific knowledge through simple and direct language that facilitates the understanding of the elements of evolutionary theory.

For Guillaume Lecointre, there are several reasons why it is relevant for the common population to be close to Darwinian approaches. The main one is that his ideas and discoveries related to evolution have a leading role in our daily lives, although we are not always aware of it.

In natural selection, “the most extreme forms do not survive, but those that are in an intermediate representation. If you see it from that point of view, then natural selection would explain the stability, even, of your own body”, affirms the academic. And, consequently, its impacts permeate the field of medicine.

Illustration of Charles Darwin. Image credits: GettyImages

However, the possibilities provided by Darwin’s theory in other fields of scientific progress were cut short by the conflict of paradigms. As Lecointre explains, “due to the Platonism of the 20th century, the natural selection was not considered interesting from the point of view of medical science, but rather, during that period of the last century, natural selection was considered a factor of change, not stability.

But the exclusion of the Darwinian theory changed into our century. “If we remove the Platonic thought, natural selection explains aging, development from the egg to the adult, and encompasses health, even indicating how to treat cancer. In some way, it has to do with public health”, concludes the professor from the French National Museum of Natural History. The journey through the contributions and references to Darwinian theory in fields of modern science forms an important part of the path outlined by Lecointre in this essay.

Faced with the question about what is the greatest consequence of the imprecise diffusion of Darwin’s ideas, and that they have taken root in popular culture, the French academic is emphatic in pointing out that, with this, he risks a possible instrumentalization of scientific knowledge for ideological purposes.

“When we diffuse science in an imprecise way, we favor its ideological use. For example, if you teach that Darwinian thought only has to do with the survival of the fittest, you are favoring that point of view from the economic and liberal points of view. The biologist gives the example of Herbert Spencer, author of the phrase “survival of the fittest”, which is often misused to summarize Darwin’s theory.

“If you focus only on the survival of the fittest when you are spreading the word about evolution, you are favoring that it happens and that it is justified. When there are parts of the ideology that cannot be justified by themselves, they try to use science as a justification, as an authorized voice to impose their own views on the subject, which are creationist views”, concludes Lecointre.

Guillaume Lecointre, evolutionary biologist and professor at the National Museum of Natural History of France in the 2015 edition of the Utopiales de Nantes. Image credits: Yves Tennevin

The author relates that to the current of the essentialism, a philosophical paradigm that is at the root of creationist, racist, and even sexist thought. “That is the reason, for example, for the rejection of the social concept of gender, processed by most people with conservative thought, at least in many European countries.” Thus, Lecointre states that essentialism is incompatible not only with evolution, but also with the social sciences and ethnography.

And he gives the following example: “At one point, in France, there was a rumor that they were going to talk about gender in public schools. It was just a rumour, but it led to people taking to the streets to demonstrate. The most conservative people do not accept a flexibility between gender and the concept of biological sex. They don’t want it to be taught in schools. Evolution, social sciences and ethnography are, in a way, a kind of enemy for them. And essentialism is a common enemy, so for us, if we’re thinking about a world that’s changing.”

The reading of Are we (really) descended from Darwin? sIt is configured as a review of all these topics that, in one way or another, relate Darwin’s approaches to our contemporary reality. Thus, Lecointre’s essay, translated into Spanish by Editorial Universitaria, is positioned as one of the essential texts to understand the contribution of Darwinian theory under the paradigms of modern times.