ANNA Kendrick and Bill Hader made headlines in 2019 following the release of their Disney+ Christmas movie, Noelle.

In January 2022, they made headlines again, but this time for their rumored relationship.

Are Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader Dating?

On January 20, a source told People that Kendrick, 36, and Hader, 43, have been quietly dating for over a year.

“Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year,” the source revealed. “They met years ago. She hosts Saturday Night Live and they’ve done a movie together, but they hung out long after the movie.”

The source added that: “They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet.

“They’re both hysterical, so they have to make each other laugh all the time. She is very, very happy.”

Their relationship reportedly began after Hader’s split from Rachel Bilson in July 2020, six months after her red carpet debut.

Do you have children together?

At this time, Kendrick and Hader do not have children together, however, Hader is a father.

The Emmy Award-winning actor is the father of two daughters, Hannah, 12, Harper, 9, and Hayley, 7.

Hader welcomed the three children with his ex-wife Maggie Carey, 47, whom he was married to from 2006 to 2018.

Kendrick has no children of his own at this time and has never been married either.

Who is Bill Hader?

Born June 7, 1978, Hader is known as an American actor, comedian, filmmaker, and writer.

Over the years, he has been seen in various productions including The Skeleton Twins, It Chapter Two and Trainwreck.

He has also lent his voice to multiple movies, including Inside Out, The Addams Family 2, Toy Story 4, and Bob’s Burgers.

One of his most iconic roles was as Barry Berkman on HBO’s Barry. He also starred on Saturday Night Live from 2005 to 2019.

Hader has been nominated for eight Emmy Awards throughout his career and has taken home two.

As of January 2022, he has an estimated net worth of $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.