Anne Hathaway Reveals She Wasn’t Going to Star in The Devil Wears Fashion

The Devil Wears Prada brought to the big screen a part of the complex world that hides behind catwalks, haute couture, modeling and specialized fashion editorials. He even went a step further by representing the tragic experiences that most have lived within the work environment with a character like Miranda Priestley, an egotistical boss who is ruthless at times.

It is almost impossible to imagine another actress who is not meryl streep in the role of the villain, the same happens with Anne Hathaway, who plays Andrea Sachis, a young journalist completely unaware of the industry; but nevertheless, hathaway just reveal that he was about to not appear in the film, What was the reason? Here we tell you.

Anne Hathaway She was the special guest on the reality show RuPaul’s Drag Race, where he gave some advice to the queens. Rosé asked the Oscar winner if she ever had to fight for a role “tooth and nail.”

“Well, I’ll tell you one thing. It was the ninth choice for ‘The devil wears fashion’, and I did it, never giving up,” revealed Anne Hathaway.

But, who were the other candidates for the role of Andrea Sachis? turns out Rachel McAdams was one of the favorites to join the cast after the success of heavy girls; other contenders were Juliette Lewis and Claire Danes.

Who was Meryl Streep inspired to play? Miranda Priestley?

The actress won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her character in The Devil Wears Prada. Years later, meryl streep He confessed who inspired him for his role.

“The tone of voice is inspired by the actor Clint Eastwood. He never raised his voice, so everyone around him has to learn to listen to him (…) That makes him the most powerful person of any person I’m in,” he said in an interview with Variety.

