Anne Hathaway recreates her character’s iconic look in ‘The Devil Wears Fashion’

The famous actress appeared to her millions of fans after bringing Andy back to life, the role she played more than fifteen years ago

Without a doubt, one of the films that seems to never be forgotten is “The Devil Wears Fashion”, which since its launch was considered a success and today there are several generations that consider this film production as a cult film.

And it is that the protagonist of Anne Hathaway captivated the public, in addition to the incredible talent that Meryl Streep emerged with her character of Miranda Priestly, the editor of Runway magazine, that beyond her success she can intimidate anyone who gets in front of her.

That is why the actress who played Andrea “Andy” Sachs caused a stir on social networks after publishing an image in which she appears quite happy to recreate her iconic role. And although most users applauded his look, there were those who noticed a particular detail that made him look more like his protagonist.

With these photos, Anne Hathaway made it clear that despite the dismissal of his character in 2006, everything indicates that he still has well learned the fashion lessons that Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep, taught him.

Once Anne Hathaway published the images, her followers were quick to express that they did not understand if it was the famous one or Andy Sachs herself, although they also commented that she looked incredible and quite beautiful.

