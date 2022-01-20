Anne Hathaway hits a bohemian dress in the WeCrashed trailer

It is a fact! The first official preview about the series they star in Anne Hathaway Y Jared Leto for AppleTV+ is it availabe. Waiting for its launch on the platform next March 18th, some brief snapshots, which are added to the glimpses obtained in the sets of recording, they reveal to us the appearance that the oscar award winner to give life to Rebecca Neumann.

As he cast of ‘WeCrashed’ like the story that the series tells, has made it one of the most forceful bets of the service of streaming, generating great expectation since it began shooting during the last months of 2021 in New York. We have closely followed the stylistic transformations that it has adopted Anne Hathaway playing the American businesswoman, wife of adam neumann, the founder of the startup WeWork.

This is what Anne Hathaway looks like in ‘WeCrashed’

Anne Hathaway on the set of ‘WeCrashed’. James Devaney/Getty Images.

Since the physiognomy of the American actress, Anne Hathaway, is not too far from that of Rebecca Neumann (both share an oval face and smooth white skin, as well as long brown hair), the bet has focused on the wardrobe. The outfits with seventies airs have predominated in the recording sets, and as expected, they are replicated in the trailer, betting on relaxed combinations that point towards new age fashion.

In one of her brief appearances, the protagonist of ‘The devil wears fashion’ carries a bulky fur coat multicolored in conjunction with heart-shaped sunglasses, more retro impossible, although we also see other daily outfits that are the most relaxed and contemporary, betting on flared jeans high-waisted with white shirts and shiny silver boots.