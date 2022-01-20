Andrew Garfield Talks ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and Emma Stone

In a recent interview, Andrew Garfield was honest about the rumors surrounding his participation in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, the third film with Tom Holland that will introduce the Multiverse to the film adaptations of Marvel. In addition, he highlighted his work with actress Emma Stone, his ex-girlfriend, in the last arachnid superhero franchise.

During the promotion of his new film “Tick, Tick … Boom!”, with the directorial debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda, the British actor was asked about the speculation of his cameo in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”. He admits to being excited, because he is also a fan of the Marvel character; however, he denies involvement.

“I understand why people are freaking out over the concept of that, because I’m a fan too. You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of, ‘Oh my God, how fucking cool would it be if they did that?’ But it is important for me to say publicly that I am not aware that I am involved in this, “he said. Andrew Garfield for the magazine Variety.

In any case, the 38-year-old star knows that he will not be able to convince anyone with his statements given the suspicions of his appearance in the next film starring Tom Holland: “No matter what I say, I’m screwed. Either it’s going to be really disappointing for people or it’s going to be really exciting.”

Andrew Garfield talks about Emma Stone

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone They became a couple during the filming of “The Amazing Spider-Man”, where they played Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy, respectively. The romance of both in real life made the dynamics of the characters truly authentic before the audience, an aspect that was very liked in the productions that were released in the cinema.

What did the interpreter say about his ex-partner? He considers that it was positive to have given life to Spider-Man, because thanks to his leading role he was able to meet the Oscar winner. “It was beautiful. i met emma [Stone] and I worked with her and Sally Field. I had a certain karma with Amy Pascal [la directora]”, he admitted about some people he worked with for the film.

