André-pierre Gignac is doubtful to play against Pumas on Sunday at Ciudad Universitaria

The French striker did not train this Wednesday under the orders of Miguel Herrera and everything indicates that he would not be against the cats.

“Do not exaggerate”he said at a press conference Nicholas Freire to try to stop the wave of optimism that has been generated in Ciudad Universitaria due to the good start of Cougars in this Closure 2022, where he accumulates six points after two victories by goals and leaving an image that has not been seen in the feline team for a long time.

+ ALL THE MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSURE +

To measure the good time that those of Andres Lillini the best thermometer will be the face to face against one of the candidates for the title. Tigers UANL is the next rival of the Argentine coach’s troop in a duel that will mark the best of the day next Sunday in Liga MX.

The good news continues to reach the corridors of Cantera: and it is that Andre-Pierre Gignac might not be part of the team Michael Herrera for this clash on matchday 3. The French gunner has not trained with the rest of his teammates since yesterday due to stomach ailments.

The TeleDiario portal gave reason for the current situation of the Gallic player. “André had a strong abdominal pain since yesterday (Tuesday) and this morning he continued with the same discomfort and it was decided that he go to the hospital to check out something strong, “ they wrote this Wednesday citing an internal source from Tigres UANL.

However, it is still early to know if Gignac will play or not on Sunday against Pumas, and we will have to wait for the Volcano team to issue a medical report to know the footballer’s condition, but in case he is not part of the ‘ Piojo’, for the auriazules this would be great news.